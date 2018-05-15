Taraji P. Henson got engaged on Mother’s Day and is so excited. She has been dating former NFL player Kelvin Hayden and he proposed with a 3 carat ring. Gary With Da Tea wanted to make sure that he had enough coins and found out he’s worth $42 million.
He is happy that Kelvin can take care of Taraji. 21 Savage recently spoke about love and how he’s happier now. Many fans believe that he was talking about Amber Rose who he recently broke up with.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Engaged To Kelvin Hayden [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Tracy Morgan Joins Taraji P. Henson In “What Men Want” Remake
RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Shares New Pics Of Herself Booed Up With Kelvin Hayden
The Latest:
- How Many Streets In Atlanta Are Named Peachtree?
- #MeToo Creator Tarana Burke Told DJ To Turn Off R. Kelly Song
- Lil Wayne Issues An Apology to His Fans For Backing Out of His Rolling Loud Performance
- Cardi B Explains What Was Behind That Video Of Fans Trying To Fight Her
- Don Q ft. Pusha T “Words of Wisdom,” CeeLo Green “Brick Road” & More | Daily Visuals 5.15.18
- How The Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People Having A BBQ Flipped The Script [EXCLUSIVE]
- This Will Smith & Cardi B Mashup Could Be The Most Lit GIF You’ve Been Waiting For
- How Do Taraji P. Henson’s Fianceé’s Funds Stack Up Against Hers? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Stevie Wonder Announces ‘A Celebration of Life, Love & Music’ Summer Concert Series
- Remix Please: 11 Of The Trillest “Make America Great Again” Hat Parodies