What You Should Know About Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jeff Johnson | 05.15.18
Leave a comment

Spike Lee’s new movie “BlacKkKlansman” comes out in August and fans are excited. Jeff Johnson spoke about how the trailer was vey interesting to him. It’s based upon a true story of an undercover Black cop that uses his insight to get into the Klan.

He then creates a partnership with the White officer to infiltrate them. Jeff is excited that Jordan Peele is working with Spike Lee as well. The conversation around this movie will be interesting.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Spike Lee’s “BlacKKKlansman” Trailer [VIDEO]

RELATED: Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” Renewed For Second Season [VIDEO]

RELATED: Spike Lee & Jordan Peele Will Join Forces For KKK Thriller “Black Klansman”

The Latest:

Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been In This Love Thang For Decades [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been In This Love Thang For Decades [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been In This Love Thang For Decades [PHOTOS]

Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been In This Love Thang For Decades [PHOTOS]

Happy Anniversary!

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now