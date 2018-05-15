What You Should Know About Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” [EXCLUSIVE]

Spike Lee’s new movie “BlacKkKlansman” comes out in August and fans are excited. Jeff Johnson spoke about how the trailer was vey interesting to him. It’s based upon a true story of an undercover Black cop that uses his insight to get into the Klan.
He then creates a partnership with the White officer to infiltrate them. Jeff is excited that Jordan Peele is working with Spike Lee as well. The conversation around this movie will be interesting.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Spike Lee’s “BlacKKKlansman” Trailer [VIDEO]
RELATED: Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” Renewed For Second Season [VIDEO]
RELATED: Spike Lee & Jordan Peele Will Join Forces For KKK Thriller “Black Klansman”
The Latest:
- How Many Streets In Atlanta Are Named Peachtree?
- #MeToo Creator Tarana Burke Told DJ To Turn Off R. Kelly Song
- Lil Wayne Issues An Apology to His Fans For Backing Out of His Rolling Loud Performance
- Cardi B Explains What Was Behind That Video Of Fans Trying To Fight Her
- Don Q ft. Pusha T “Words of Wisdom,” CeeLo Green “Brick Road” & More | Daily Visuals 5.15.18
- How The Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People Having A BBQ Flipped The Script [EXCLUSIVE]
- This Will Smith & Cardi B Mashup Could Be The Most Lit GIF You’ve Been Waiting For
- How Do Taraji P. Henson’s Fianceé’s Funds Stack Up Against Hers? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Stevie Wonder Announces ‘A Celebration of Life, Love & Music’ Summer Concert Series
- Remix Please: 11 Of The Trillest “Make America Great Again” Hat Parodies