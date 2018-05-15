Why Is Meghan Markle’s Family Doing Her So Dirty? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your wedding day is supposed to be one of the best days in your life. Meghan Markle is getting married this weekend, but her father won’t be in attendance. He recently became a fraud after having paparazzi take pictures of him reading books about royals and getting fitted for a fake tuxedo.
Gary With Da Tea is so upset by this story and Headkrack mentioned that this is why sometimes you can’t trust family. Meghan now has to figure out who is walking her down the isle. We will all have to watch and see this weekend.
