Is Lil Uzi Vert Telling The Truth About His Collaborations With Young Thug? [EXCLUSIVE]

Lil Uzi Vert has a lot of music out, but recently spoke about how him and Young Thug have over 1500 songs together. Headkrack doesn’t believe that they have that many songs together and it probably is all weird ad libs. Rickey Smiley mentioned that they must spend a lot of time together and spent money on beats.

2 Chainz also confused fans by changing his Twitter name to his actual name. Cardi B is back on social media and fans are excited. She left after arguing with Azealia Banks, but is back to speak her mind.

