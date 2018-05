Why Black Tony Is On The Run From The Feds [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony is in trouble again. He stole everything off the cart of a maid at the hotel and now the feds are after him. Rickey Smiley thinks he’s just being paranoid and Black Tony mentioned he only took towels, soap as well as toilet tissue.

Black Tony sounded like he was out of breath while running and started crying because he doesn’t want to go back to jail. He thinks the feds are going to follow him and is scared. Rickey Smiley tried to help Black Tony, but the call got cut off.

