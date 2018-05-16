Don Q ft. Pusha T “Words of Wisdom,” CeeLo Green “Brick Road” & More | Daily Visuals 5.15.18

With Kanye West deals with his MAGA demons it seems like it’s on Pusha T to put G.O.O.D. Music on his back and keep whatever’s left of the label’s their reputation afloat.

Joining Don Q for the clip to “Words of Wisdom” the two rappers get their grown man on and play for high stakes at an underground casino where the money stacks are as thick as the female company they keep.

CeeLo Green meanwhile gets in the kitchen and shows a live audience crowd how to cook a delicious looking cake in the visual for “Brick Road.” He really cook that or nah?

Check out the rest of today’s releases including work from Evidence featuring Krondon, Bodega Bamz, and more.

DON Q FT. PUSHA T – “WORDS OF WISDOM”

CEELO GREEN – “BRICK ROAD”

BURNS, MULMA & RAE SREMMURD – “HAND ON ME”

EVIDENCE FT. KRONDON – “BAD PUBLICITY”

BODEGA BAMZ – “CLOUT”

KAYS – “THE MAN”

DOE BOY FT. LIL DURK – “DON’T YOU LIE”

COCA VANGO FT. TROUBLE & JACQUEES – “YESTERDAY”

EMP – “8AM”

Q DA FOOL – “NOT PLAYIN”

Also On Hot 107.9: