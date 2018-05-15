Stevie Wonder Announces ‘A Celebration of Life, Love & Music’ Summer Concert Series

Stevie Wonder is a national treasure, and fans will have a chance to see him perform in person this summer. Today (May 15), the music icon announced ‘The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music’ concert series.

We are thrilled to announce that 25-time GRAMMY winner @StevieWonder will bring “The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music” to the Event Center on August 25 & 26 as part of our summer-long 15th birthday celebration! #Borgata15 | https://t.co/VZo8RTmcvJ pic.twitter.com/1SsID1mB0l — BORGATA (@BorgataAC) May 15, 2018

‘The Song Party’ will be hitting four cities—Las Vegas, Atlantic City, National Harbor (Maryland) and Springfield (Massachusetts)—and fans will partake it what’s being billed as an “immersive, participatory experience.”

The series kicks off in Las Vegas with five dates beginning August 3 at Park Theater at Park MGM. The “As” singer will then hit AC and National Harbor at the end of August before finishing up September 1 in Springfield at the MassMutual Center at MGM Springfield.

Tickets start at $69 and go on sale to the general public this Monday, May 21 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com. If you’re and American Express Card Member, you can purchase tickets before the general public beginning tomorrow Wednesday, May 16 at 10 a.m. PT.

Check out the full schedule below.

The Stevie Wonder Song Party Dates & Venues:

Date City Venue August 3, 4, 8, 10, 11 Las Vegas, NV Park Theater at Park MGM August 25, 26 Atlantic City, NJ The Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa August 29, 30 National Harbor, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor September 1 Springfield, MA MassMutual Center at MGM Springfield

