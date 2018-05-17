It can be hard out here in the workforce if you’re constantly giving it your all only to come up short.
It’s especially challenging if you feel like your more basic counterparts are getting all the shine, while you’re still struggling to reach your goals.
Well Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown has a piece of advice that can hopefully shift your perspective. Peep what he has to say below!
#DearFriends, I just gave my girlfriend some advice that I had to share with you all. In life when you feel frustrated or jealous of someone else… it really means it’s time to check in with yourself in order to figure out how you can go after what your soul is telling you that you want and deserve. It’s never about the other person. So check in with yourself always. #Advice
Seems like Karamo isn’t just keeping the inspiration for his hit Netflix show.
Now check in with that dream of yours and go after it!
Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre Co-Worker Is Winning More Than You was originally published on globalgrind.com