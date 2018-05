Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death Of Her Assistant: Report

Via | HotNewHipHop

Back in January, it was revealed that both Tyga and Rob Kardashian had made donations to cover the medical costs of Blac Chyna’s comatose assistant after she had suffered a seizure in Chyna’s salon. Lorena “Patty” Hernandez, Chyna’s assistant, suffered a brain hemorrhage and has been in a coma since early this year. Although the former stripper claims to have been supporting Hernandez’ children, she could be facing a lawsuit as Hernandez’ family prepares to take her off of life support.

