Why Are New Rumors About Whitney Houston Surfacing After Her Death? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 05.18.18
Whitney Houston has been dead for over 6 years and new rumors are surfacing about her. Her Aunt Pat in a documentary spoke out about Whitney being molested by her cousin. No one understands why Pat has decided to speak about it now, but we will have to wait and hear more of this story.

Meghan Markle is set to get married this weekend and her step-sister, Samantha is claiming paparazzi tried to run her off the road. They were allegedly trying to get pictures of her and she slammed into a wall. Samantha was with her boyfriend at the time and had minor injuries.

Why Are New Rumors About Whitney Houston Surfacing After Her Death? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

