A Message For Amber Rose: When You Argue With A Master Troll, You Will Be Trolled

For some reason, Amber Rose sat down with infamous coon-mentator Jesse Lee Peterson and let’s just say that things went just as you’d expect them to — but wilder.

Besides referring to Donald Trump as “Kanye in a White man’s body”, Muva Rosebud spent time talking about feminism and her infamous slut walk — which marks the most “shaking my head” moment we’ve seen in a long while.

Amber should’ve walked out on this nigga 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xch9UigMy3 — Black Marlins Man (@ampaveli) May 18, 2018

You may remember Peterson — the loud, misogynist, Republican host — for defending Trump against John Lewis, denying White Supremacy on FOX News and being down right ignant to the Black community.

We’re not sure why Amber Rose tried to defend feminism to a super sexist, but it doesn’t look like Peterson will be changing his views anytime soon.

