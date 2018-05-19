Mike Jones To Fan Who Said He Sounds Like Quavo: “He Sound Like Me!”

When a fan DM’d Mike Jones on Instagram, the Swisha House MC decided to share their exchange with the world.

The fan typed: “U sound just like Quavo in back then,” after listening to Mike Jones’ 2005 smash “Back Then.”

Jones typed back: “Lol he sound like me !! I was here 1st !!”

Jones added, “Check the History , and u will see who was here 1st.”

Jones also teased new material for followers, his first since 2015’s Money Train.

