The Cavs are still alive after last night’s blowout win over the Boston Celtics (116-86) in Cleveland.
LeBron James is trying to lead his team to his eight straight appearance in the NBA Finals, and ninth overall.
The win is good news for those betting James’ makes it ten this year. The last three times LeBron-led trailed 2-1 in a series, they came back to win.
Check out the stats, highlights and social media reaction below:
The play of he night was this lefty pass from James to Tristian Thompson.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens admitted there’s only one player in the league who could have executed the ridiculous dime.
Brown also got a little loopy after a dunk n the third quarter.
Before the game, LeBron had some fun with his baby girl Zhuri.
LeBron James And Cavs Save Season With Game 3 Win was originally published on globalgrind.com