Too Cute! Chrissy Teigen Shares First Pic of Her Baby Boy

Days after giving birth to her second child, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend introduced their little bundle of joy to the world. And to no one’s surprise, he is absolutely adorable!

On Sunday (May 20), the 32-year old posted a pic her newborn, Miles Theodore Stephens, on Instagram.

“Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles,” wrote the proud mom. “Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!” she wrote.

Chrissy tweeted over the weekend that giving birth this time around.

I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don't rip to your butthole. Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2018

That, and Miles came a few weeks early, but is doing just fine.

Same nose! He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love. https://t.co/cASCxh6PvR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 18, 2018

This is the second child for the couple. Their 2-year-old daughter Luna was born in 2016.

