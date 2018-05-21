New Music
Home > New Music

See Why Brian McKnight’s National Anthem Performance Was Trending #NBAPlayoffs2018

“It gave me goosebumps,” typed on Tweeter.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2009 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Legendary writer and vocalist Brian McKnight was trending on social media Sunday after a National Anthem performance that was described as “#MustSeeTV.”

Into 2K terms for the basketball heads, McKnight’s vocal rating was described as a smooth 95.

Other’s claimed to have gotten goosebumps from his rendition.

Hit the jump to revisit one of McKnight’s other viral moments.

See Why Brian McKnight’s National Anthem Performance Was Trending #NBAPlayoffs2018 was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close