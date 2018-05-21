0 reads Leave a comment
Legendary writer and vocalist Brian McKnight was trending on social media Sunday after a National Anthem performance that was described as “#MustSeeTV.”
Into 2K terms for the basketball heads, McKnight’s vocal rating was described as a smooth 95.
Other’s claimed to have gotten goosebumps from his rendition.
Hit the jump to revisit one of McKnight’s other viral moments.
See Why Brian McKnight's National Anthem Performance Was Trending #NBAPlayoffs2018
