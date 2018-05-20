National
Home > National

Caucasian Tings: She Let The Puppy Lick The Dishes In The Dishwasher!

Cleanliness aside, what’s the appeal of sharing saliva with your pet?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Smiling African American woman reading a text message on phone.

Source: BraunS / Getty

This video is going viral on the @CuteEmergency channel, but we’re not saying “Aw.”

No matter how adorable your puppy is, don’t let it lick the silverware and plates that you’ll be serving your guests. Dishwasher or not, this is why your mom warned you not to eat everybody’s house.

@ShezusChrist said what everyone was thinking: “The hand was white and that’s all I needed to know.”

Caucasian Tings: She Let The Puppy Lick The Dishes In The Dishwasher! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close