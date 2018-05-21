Janelle Monàe is an amazing singer, but she is also a talented actress. Later this year fans will get to see her act again in a movie that is untitled for now. She mentioned that she is excited because the story is amazing and compelling.
Janelle believes that both make her very nervous to do, but music is more nerve racking. With acting she explained you’re playing someone and with music that is your project. People are judging your feelings and emotions and you can’t hide from that.
Janelle Monae Tells Why The Pressure Is Greater For Her While Making Music Instead Of Movies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com