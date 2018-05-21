“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought Onstage After She Says N****

Kendrick Lamar invited a White fan named Delaney onstage to perform “m.A.A.d City” in his place, but she clearly lost her mind in the moment.

Kendrick Lamar brought a white fan on stage to rap "m.A.A.d City"….and then she dropped the n-word 🤐 pic.twitter.com/JeMaI0UsBv — MASS APPEAL (@MassAppeal) May 21, 2018

It happened at the Hangout Music Festival in Alabama during Lamar’s Championship Tour.

”Am I not cool enough for you,” she asked after Kendrick kindly stopped her and let her start again — after as she’s promised to follow the one rule of “blanking out” a certain word. The crowd was ready to boo her off the stage anyway, and seemed unmoved by her censored-version.

According to her, she’s simply “used to singing it like [Kendrick] wrote it” but even when she got a re-do, she didn’t seem to say the lyrics as enthusiastically without “that word.”

