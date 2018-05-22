Jay-Z is a huge fan of Black art, but was recently out bided by his friend, Diddy. He purchased a Kerry James Marshall painting known as “Past Times.” Diddy spent over $21 million on the painting and it made history by being one of the highest price paintings by a living Black artist to be sold.
Idris Elba’s fiancée is being dragged on social media for the outfit she wore to the royal wedding. She wore Gucci down to the shoes and many believe that she should of put something else on for this event. Despite it all the two still had a great time at the wedding.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Meek Mill Cancelled Trump Meeting After Consulting JAY-Z & Others
RELATED: Dame Dash Gives His Thoughts On Kanye West Madness & Jay-Z In New Interview [AUDIO]
RELATED: Will Jay-Z’s Situation With The Securities And Exchange Commission Put Him In Prison? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Holding Your Phone While Driving Is A Crime In Atlanta
- Cold: These Parents Are Suing Their Son Because He Won’t Leave The Nest
- Ketchup & Mayo Flavored Ice Cream Are Now A Thing
- Is There Rich People Tension Between Jay-Z & Diddy? [EXCLUSIVE]
- False Alarm: Unfortunately, The Cheating Sprint Store Video Is A Fake
- Would you continue going to a church if your pastor married a man? Question of the day LIVE with Reec Swiney #ReecQOTD
- Dark Love: 10 Black Celebrities Serving Goth Looks For The People
- Folks Were Afraid To Adopt This Pitbull Until One Couple Changed Its Life
- Janelle Monae Explains Pansexuality [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Who Should Perform At Halftime Of The Super Bowl In Atlanta?
Celebrities Honor Jay-Z At Pre-GRAMMY Gala [PHOTOS]
Celebrities Honor Jay-Z At Pre-GRAMMY Gala [PHOTOS]
1. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - InsideSource:Getty 1 of 41
2. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - ShowSource:Getty 2 of 41
3. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Red CarpetSource:Getty 3 of 41
4. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - ArrivalsSource:Getty 4 of 41
5. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 41
6. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - ArrivalsSource:Getty 6 of 41
7. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - ShowSource:Getty 7 of 41
8. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Red CarpetSource:Getty 8 of 41
9. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - ArrivalsSource:Getty 9 of 41
10. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - ArrivalsSource:Getty 10 of 41
11. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - ArrivalsSource:Getty 11 of 41
12. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Red CarpetSource:Getty 12 of 41
13. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 13 of 41
14. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - ArrivalsSource:Getty 14 of 41
15. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - InsideSource:Getty 15 of 41
16. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - ArrivalsSource:Getty 16 of 41
17. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - ArrivalsSource:Getty 17 of 41
18. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - ArrivalsSource:Getty 18 of 41
19. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - InsideSource:Getty 19 of 41
20. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - InsideSource:Getty 20 of 41
21. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - InsideSource:Getty 21 of 41
22. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - InsideSource:Getty 22 of 41
23. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - ArrivalsSource:Getty 23 of 41
24. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Red CarpetSource:Getty 24 of 41
25. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - InsideSource:Getty 25 of 41
26. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 26 of 41
27. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 27 of 41
28. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Red CarpetSource:Getty 28 of 41
29. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - ArrivalsSource:Getty 29 of 41
30. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - ArrivalsSource:Getty 30 of 41
31. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - ShowSource:Getty 31 of 41
32. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - InsideSource:Getty 32 of 41
33. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - InsideSource:Getty 33 of 41
34. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - InsideSource:Getty 34 of 41
35. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - InsideSource:Getty 35 of 41
36. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - InsideSource:Getty 36 of 41
37. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - InsideSource:Getty 37 of 41
38. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - ShowSource:Getty 38 of 41
39. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - InsideSource:Getty 39 of 41
40. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - ShowSource:Getty 40 of 41
41. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - InsideSource:Getty 41 of 41
Is There Rich People Tension Between Jay-Z & Diddy? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com