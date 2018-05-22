Is There Rich People Tension Between Jay-Z & Diddy? [EXCLUSIVE]

Jay-Z is a huge fan of Black art, but was recently out bided by his friend, Diddy. He purchased a Kerry James Marshall painting known as “Past Times.” Diddy spent over $21 million on the painting and it made history by being one of the highest price paintings by a living Black artist to be sold.

Idris Elba’s fiancée is being dragged on social media for the outfit she wore to the royal wedding. She wore Gucci down to the shoes and many believe that she should of put something else on for this event. Despite it all the two still had a great time at the wedding.

