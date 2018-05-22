Ketchup & Mayo Flavored Ice Cream Are Now A Thing

2 reads Leave a comment
You’ve got to be some kind of savage to enjoy ketchup flavored ice cream but apparently, it’s a thing. For those who love ketchup so much that they’re willing to put it on nearly ANYTHING and EVERYTHING, an ice cream shop in Ireland has made your dream come true.
That’s not all! If that wasn’t bad enough, mayonnaise ice cream is also gaining popularity.
Oh, and in case you were wondering, there’s a such thing as mustard ice cream too.
