False Alarm: Unfortunately, The Cheating Sprint Store Video Is A Fake

It looks like drama and a really good dose of fine acting has fooled Twitter once again.

Do you remember the video of the man who caught his girlfriend cheating with an employee at the Sprint store? It had the entire Internet trying to decide whether it was the girlfriend or the Sprint worker that was lying. Well, it turns out the entire video was a lie. How do we know? Because the girlfriend and Sprint worker have turned up in another video, this time the Sprint worker is an employee at a 99 cent store.

Check out the video below.

Kid got caught stealing at dollar tree 👀 if this happened to you wyd 🤔 pic.twitter.com/A19uLRSQI5 — Markese🤘🏽 (@thatboymarkese) May 21, 2018

And if you need further proof, here’s a side by side.

Everybody keeps blowing up my notifications with "iS tHaT tHe GuY frOm tHE SpRiNt viDEo" & I thought y'all were tweaking but y'all might be on to somethin 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BCCABaAv2o — Markese🤘🏽 (@thatboymarkese) May 22, 2018

If that wasn’t enough proof for you, the gentleman in both videos was also spotted in another viral video in which he catches a guy who owes him money, splurging at the mall.

