False Alarm: Unfortunately, The Cheating Sprint Store Video Is A Fake

It looks like drama and a really good dose of fine acting has fooled Twitter once again.
Do you remember the video of the man who caught his girlfriend cheating with an employee at the Sprint store? It had the entire Internet trying to decide whether it was the girlfriend or the Sprint worker that was lying. Well, it turns out the entire video was a lie. How do we know? Because the girlfriend and Sprint worker have turned up in another video, this time the Sprint worker is an employee at a 99 cent store.
Check out the video below.
And if you need further proof, here’s a side by side.
If that wasn’t enough proof for you, the gentleman in both videos was also spotted in another viral video in which he catches a guy who owes him money, splurging at the mall.
