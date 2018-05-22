Dark Love: 10 Black Celebrities Serving Goth Looks For The People

Black on Black goth love is in full effect thanks to #WorldGothDay.

The dark subculture has its roots in the punk scenes of the late 70s with bands like The Cure and Siouxsie and the Banshees serving as inspiration for styles, music and overall shmood.

Despite the mostly White idols of the goth scene, there are definitely some Black people who know a thing or two about dark styles.

Black gothic influences have hit everything from music, to fashion, to TV shows.

And with no universal definition of goth set in stone, Black people have been able to remix it, flip it and twist it to a place they can call home.

Swipe through for 10 celebrities who have gothed it up for the people!

