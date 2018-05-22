Finally! Instagram Is Rolling Out A New Feature We All Desperately Need

Instagram’s “muting” feature is expanding, as now, you’ll be able to mute someone’s entire profile instead of just their stories. According to Mashable, it’ll take a few weeks to roll out the new feature but we think we speak for everyone when we say it’ll be worth the wait.

From Mashable: “When the new feature goes live, you’ll be able to mute sans unfollow by tapping the three dots next to the account handle, selecting ‘Mute Posts,’ and tapping ‘Mute.’ From now on, you will no longer see the posts from that account on your feed. This does not mean you’re totally ignoring that account. You can still see their posts if you visit their profile page, and you will get notified on comments or posts you’re tagged in. Note that the accounts you mute will have no way of knowing you’ve muted them. To revert the change, to to that account’s profile and tap ‘Unmute posts.’”

Sounds simple enough. The site goes on to say it is an especially vital feature for those with business accounts. Here’s why: “The new feature will likely be of use to people who run their Instagram accounts like a business but still want to enjoy the service as much as possible. So, if you make jewelry and often post photos of your creations on your account, you’ll probably want to follow other similar accounts to get follows back. But, if you’re sick of watching photos of jewelry all the time, muting all those accounts will let you retain some degree of sanity.”

Who do you plan to mute?

