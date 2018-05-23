Entertainment News
Gucci Mane ft. Migos & Lil Yachty “Solitaire,” Gunplay “My Phone” & More | Daily Visuals 5.22.18

Gucci Mane, Migos and Lil Yachty rock enough ice to sink the Titanic and Gunplay has as many cell phones. Today's Daily Visuals.

The Set Gala

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Gucci Mane’s been living his best life ever since coming home from his iron vacation and his visuals have done nothing but remind us of that fact.

This time around Guwop calls on the Migos and Lil Yachty join him to flaunt all kinds of ridiculous ice inside of a giant diamond for his clip to “Solitaire.”

Keeping it in the South, Gunplay shows that he stays on his grizzly with a gang of work related cells for his clip to “My Phone.” Have we learned nothing from the Michael Cohen raid?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Princess Nokia, T.Y.E., and more.

GUCCI MANE FT. MIGOS & LIL YACHTY – “SOLITAIRE”

GUNPLAY – “MY PHONE”

PRINCESS NOKIA – “LOOK UP KID”

COZZ FT. GARREN – “BOUT”

T.Y.E. – “WOODTOWN”

JESSIE REYEZ – “BODY COUNT”

