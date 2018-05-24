Ha! The ‘White Lady Calling The Cops’ Is Getting Spoofed By A Black Guy Calling The Cops

0 reads Leave a comment
Black folks are truly alchemist, turning lead into gold all day, everyday.
We thought it couldn’t get any funnier than the memes of the White woman calling the cops on Black people barbecuing:
Until we saw these:
LMAO! This Tim Northern guy may have won the meme battle of 2018 without even trying.
