Black folks are truly alchemist, turning lead into gold all day, everyday.

We thought it couldn’t get any funnier than the memes of the White woman calling the cops on Black people barbecuing:

Bruhh they got her calling the cops on Soul Train pic.twitter.com/wyMLFBw6JU — TᖇIᒪᒪ GᗩTEᔕ (@djhomicide) May 14, 2018

Until we saw these:

A post shared by Tim Northern (@timnorthern_) on May 17, 2018 at 3:50pm PDT

A post shared by Tim Northern (@timnorthern_) on May 17, 2018 at 3:50pm PDT

A post shared by Tim Northern (@timnorthern_) on May 17, 2018 at 3:43pm PDT

LMAO! This Tim Northern guy may have won the meme battle of 2018 without even trying.

Hit the flip for more funny.

Ha! The ‘White Lady Calling The Cops’ Is Getting Spoofed By A Black Guy Calling The Cops was originally published on globalgrind.com

