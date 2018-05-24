Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ha! The ‘White Lady Calling The Cops’ Is Getting Spoofed By A Black Guy Calling The Cops

0 reads
Leave a comment
Mature women at car

Source: Vesnaandjic / Getty

Black folks are truly alchemist, turning lead into gold all day, everyday.

Ava Duvernay Black Girl Magic GIF by Identity - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

We thought it couldn’t get any funnier than the memes of the White woman calling the cops on Black people barbecuing:

 

Until we saw these:

A post shared by Tim Northern (@timnorthern_) on

A post shared by Tim Northern (@timnorthern_) on

A post shared by Tim Northern (@timnorthern_) on

LMAO! This Tim Northern guy may have won the meme battle of 2018 without even trying.

Hit the flip for more funny.

Ha! The ‘White Lady Calling The Cops’ Is Getting Spoofed By A Black Guy Calling The Cops was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close