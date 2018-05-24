Morgan Freeman Accused of Misconduct and Harassment by 8 Women, Apologizes

Say it ain’t so. Morgan Freeman has been accused of harassment and misconduct by 8 women.

CNN compiled some damning accounts of Morgan’s inappropriate behavior.

A young production assistant thought she had landed the job of her dreams when, in the summer of 2015, she started work on “Going In Style,” a bank heist comedy starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin.

But the job quickly devolved into several months of harassment, she told CNN. She alleges that Freeman subjected her to unwanted touching and comments about her figure and clothing on a near-daily basis. Freeman would rest his hand on her lower back or rub her lower back, she said.

In one incident, she said, Freeman “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear.” He never successfully lifted her skirt, she said — he would touch it and try to lift it, she would move away, and then he’d try again. Eventually, she said, “Alan [Arkin] made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say.”

Freeman’s alleged inappropriate behavior was not limited to that one movie set, according to other sources who spoke to CNN. A woman who was a senior member of the production staff of the movie “Now You See Me” in 2012 told CNN that Freeman sexually harassed her and her female assistant on numerous occasions by making comments about their bodies.

The renowned, for now, actor, quickly issued an apology after the story’s publication.

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” said Freeman via a press statement. “I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

Now the question is, how many more women are going to come forward? And, how quickly is he going to get canceled?

