Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

A$AP Rocky Drops TESTING App For Fans To Utilize Prior To Album Release

Apps and album releases seems to be the new thing to do

1 reads
Leave a comment

Source: Hot 97’s Summerjam 2017 at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey Featuring: Asap Rocky Where: East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States When: 11 Jun 2017 Credit: WENN.com 

Back in the day rappers used to do everything from offering golden tickets to Bentley cars to promote their albums (did anyone ever win those sweepstakes?). But today’s generation have incorporated technology into their musical projects and A$AP Rocky is the latest to do so.

With the arrival of his forthcoming TESTING  on the horizon, A$AP Rocky is releasing an app to accompany the album which allows users to hear snippets of the unreleased music and artwork whenever they catch a TESTING album poster in the cut. The app also has a cool Yammy Vision feature which uses the camera on the phone to turn your environment into an augmented reality, which interestingly enough seems to be the basis for a few A$AP Rocky videos.

The app is available for download right now at the Apple App Store but no word yet on when TESTING will touch down at a streaming service near you.

Photo; WENN.com

A$AP Rocky Drops TESTING App For Fans To Utilize Prior To Album Release was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close