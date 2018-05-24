Kanye West Paid $85K For Pusha T’s ‘Daytona’ Cover & Whitney Houston Death Scene

It goes without saying Hip-Hop fans are eagerly awaiting Pusha T‘s upcoming Daytona album produced entirely by Kanye West, but the album cover decision might rub some wrong. Push says Yeezy shelled out $85,000 for the purchase of Whitney Houston‘s death scene for the album but does this border on the fine line of poor taste or high art?
Pusha T told Angie Martinez in an interview Wednesday that his original album art was canned at the last minute in favor of a photo West licensed for the obscene amount of money. Pusha said that Ye put his own cash down on it too since they’d already agreed on something else previously — telling Push, “This is what people need to see to go along with this music.”
To us, the legendary Whitney Houston’s tragic death as a result of the very subject matter Pusha T promotes via music and the use of this image isn’t just being edgy, it’s just a whole lot tasteless.
Daytona drops Friday (May 25).
