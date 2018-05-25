How Uncle Bruce Is Doing After Heart Surgery [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley‘s Uncle Bruce has been hospitalized for several weeks waiting to get a much-needed heart transplant. As he waited for a matching donor, Uncle Bruce’s heart became weaker, and another procedure was performed to give him the assistance he needed.

Uncle Bruce was healing from surgery in intensive care and unable to check in on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” But take a listen to Rickey talk to his Uncle Eugene Smiley aka Uncle Bruh to get info on how Bruce is doing. Listen to the player up top to hear the update.

In case you missed it, here’s Rickey Smiley’s pre-surgery conversation with his Uncle Bruce…

Check out Uncle Bruce’s past appearances on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” right here. And hear more about what’s going on in Rickey’s life by tuning in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekday mornings 6-10 am EST.

