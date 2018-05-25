A$AP Rocky’s New Album ‘Testing’ Is Out Now [LISTEN]

Pusha T isn’t the only Hip-Hop project to bump this long weekend. A$AP Rocky’s new album, Testing, is out right now.

At 15 tracks deep, the album contains features from Kodak Black, Skepta, Kid Cudi and more. Oh yeah, Frank Ocean, too.

Production comes from FNZ, Boi-1da and mostly A$AP Rocky and Hector Delgado.

Listen to Pretty Flacko’s Testing below.

