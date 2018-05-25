Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

A$AP Rocky’s New Album ‘Testing’ Is Out Now [LISTEN]

Lord Pretty Flacko just dropped some new work, too.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Source: 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Featuring: ASAP Rocky Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 30 Oct 2016 Credit: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Pusha T isn’t the only Hip-Hop project to bump this long weekend. A$AP Rocky’s new album, Testing, is out right now.

At 15 tracks deep, the album contains features from Kodak Black, Skepta, Kid Cudi and more. Oh yeah, Frank Ocean, too.

Production comes from FNZ, Boi-1da and mostly A$AP Rocky and Hector Delgado.

Listen to Pretty Flacko’s Testing below.

 

A$AP Rocky’s New Album ‘Testing’ Is Out Now [LISTEN] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close