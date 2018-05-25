Harvey Weinstein Surrenders To The Po Po

Disgraced film executive Harvey Weinstein surrendered to the police today (May 25). With his lawyers in tow, Weinstein rolled up to the NYPD’s 1st Precinct Friday morning and will be charged with a sex crime(s).

Weinstein’s alleged history of sexually harassing and/or assaulting women got finally put on blast back in October thanks to a New York Times story documenting the stories of numerous women.

According to the Associated Press, Weinstein will be charged with rape in the attacks of two women. At least one of those charges is reportedly for forcing a woman named Lucia Evans to perform oral sex on him back in 2004.

There is no statute of limitations for such crimes in New York.

The Hollywood mogul’s exposure and reckoning is a watershed moment in the #MeToo movement.

This story is developing.

