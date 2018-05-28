50 Cent Takes Shot With Rick Ross’ Ex Who Sued Him For $7M

Via | HipHopDX

It’s not often that a celebrity is spotted celebrating with someone who previously sued them for millions, but such is the case for rapper 50 Cent.

Over the holiday weekend, 50 Cent partied it up and posted a photo with two women, one of which was Lastonia Leviston.

Leviston, who has a child with Rick Ross, sued 50 Cent in 2015 for $7 million after he leaked her sex tape on his website. The leak of the sex tape took place in 2009 at the height of the rhymer’s beef with Ross.

In the caption to his photo with Leviston, 50 Cent wrote: “You know they all love me, like a fat kid love cake.come kiss me baby LOL get the strap.”

