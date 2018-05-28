30 Classic Hip-Hop/R&B Songs That Remind You Of Summer

1 reads Leave a comment
Summer is the sweetest season for a reason — and music makes it so much sweeter.
What’s your favorite Summer anthem?
So here goes nothing, here are the 30 best Hip-Hop/R&B songs that remind us of summer.
Please note: these songs aren’t listed in any particular order. We love them all, so scroll on down and check it out.
1. DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince “Summertime”
2. Amerie “Why Don’t We Fall In Love”
3. Mariah Carey “Dreamlover”
Hit the flip for more.
4. Jim Jones & Trey Songz “Summer Wit Miami”
