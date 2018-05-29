Rickey Smiley Tells Who Should Be The Starting QB For Alabama [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Last year Rickey Smiley was so happy that Alabama won the championship. Jalen Hurts was the quarterback, but Tua Tagovailoa the backup one made the team win. Rickey believes that Tua should now be the starting quarterback for the team.

He mentioned that Tua has humble spirit and great footwork on the field. His personal; preference is to have Tua start, but some might not agree with that. Do you agree with Rickey?

