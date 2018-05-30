CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

1 reads
Leave a comment
Super Bowl LI Parties

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Hip Hop, which rose from the streets and its grimy realities, has always had an affiliation with the underground. A big part of that subculture is that of gang life.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Question:

Which famous rappers are Crips?

Answer:

  1. Jeezy
  2. Snoop Dogg
  3. Tray Dee
  4. Goldie Loc
  5. Nipsey Hussle
  6. Bobby Shmurda
  7. Afroman
  8. Solo Lucci
  9. MC Eiht
  10. C. Struggs
  11. Glasses Malone
  12. Warren G
  13. Eazy-E
  14. Coolio
  15. WC
  16. MC Ren (of N.W.A)
  17. Schoolboy Q
  18. Jayo Felony

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

18 photos Launch gallery

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Continue reading Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close