Hip Hop, which rose from the streets and its grimy realities, has always had an affiliation with the underground. A big part of that subculture is that of gang life.
Question:
Which famous rappers are Crips?
Answer:
- Jeezy
- Snoop Dogg
- Tray Dee
- Goldie Loc
- Nipsey Hussle
- Bobby Shmurda
- Afroman
- Solo Lucci
- MC Eiht
- C. Struggs
- Glasses Malone
- Warren G
- Eazy-E
- Coolio
- WC
- MC Ren (of N.W.A)
- Schoolboy Q
- Jayo Felony
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
