Hip Hop, which rose from the streets and its grimy realities, has always had an affiliation with the underground. A big part of that subculture is that of gang life.

Question:

Which famous rappers are Crips?

Answer:

Jeezy Snoop Dogg Tray Dee Goldie Loc Nipsey Hussle Bobby Shmurda Afroman Solo Lucci MC Eiht C. Struggs Glasses Malone Warren G Eazy-E Coolio WC MC Ren (of N.W.A) Schoolboy Q Jayo Felony

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY) 18 photos Launch gallery Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY) 1. Bobby Shmurda Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. Snoop Dogg Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Jeezy Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Nipsey Hussle Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. Solo Lucci Source:Courtesy RCA Records 5 of 18 6. MC Eiht Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. C. Struggs Source:Courtesy of Mista ATM 7 of 18 8. Glasses Malone Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. Warren G Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. Eazy-E Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Tray Deee (of The Eastsidaz) Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Goldie Loc (of The Eastsidaz) Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. Coolio Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. WC (of the Westside Connection) Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. Afroman Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. MC Ren (of N.W.A.) Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. Schoolboy Q Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. Jayo Felony Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY) Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

