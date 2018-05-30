Rickey Smiley Preaches About The Homemade Ice Cream & Zebra Cake He Had On Memorial Day [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley enjoyed his Memorial Day weekend and blessed everybody with a word. He decided to make homemade ice cream since his son was in town, but he didn’t think it was going to be as good as it was. Rickey explained the process and began to preach.

After the ice cream was made and froze he decided to take it up a notch. Rickey put a zebra cake on top and took a silver spoon to eat it. As he preached about it the dessert, he began to breathe heavy and everyone joined in like it was church.

