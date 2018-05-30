CLOSE
Meek Mill’s Prosecutor Asks Judge To Grant New Trial

2018 NBA Playoffs: Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics At TD Garden

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

There is a hearing today which Meek Mill‘s lawyer will ask that Judge Brinkley be removed from the case based on bias.

TMZ obtained a document from the D.A. handling the case that wrote:

“In light of recent disclosures regarding this officer’s misconduct, the Commonwealth is not able to stand behind the credibility of his trial testimony at this time. Accordingly, the Commonwealth concedes that a new trial is necessary.”

The cop in question was on the “do not call” list created by the D.A.’s office, which was the central to Meek’s first conviction for weapons and drugs.

“The D.A. actually made that point during a previous court hearing, but Judge Genece Brinkley said the issue wasn’t before her so she told Meek to sit in jail without bail for 60 days until the scheduled hearing.”

Meek Mill’s Prosecutor Asks Judge To Grant New Trial was originally published on boomphilly.com

Close