Face Tattooed Rappers Trippie Redd & Lil Wop Arrested After Fade Delivery

Word is the two rappers issued a fade to an Atlanta rapper named FDM Grady.

Reports TMZ:

The incident went down Tuesday in Atlanta where Trippie — best known for his track, “Dark Knight Dummo,” featuring Travis Scott — and Wop allegedly jumped a local rapper who goes by FDM Grady. Grady says 4 people, including the 2 rappers, wailed on him, and claims it had everything to do with how Redd came at his girl.

Grady admits he initially pulled a gun on Redd, but ultimately put it down to fight him in the street. He claims that’s when the 3 others jumped him.

Law enforcement says Redd and Wop were booked on 2 misdemeanor charges (fighting and criminal trespass). Redd was additionally charged with simple battery.

