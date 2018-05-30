CLOSE
Offset Bought A Car For The Man Who Saved Him From His Near-Deadly Accident

Offset Pays It Forward

Earlier this month, Offset of Migos was involved in a more than serious car accident. The damage was so severe that the rapper has been spotted wearing a hospital mask to hide bruising and cuts he suffered in the horrific crash. But, there is some good news beyond Offset getting his health back in order: he’s also paying it forward.

The man who was walking by the car crash was on his way to work and saw Offset in need of assistance made certain that Cardi B’s fiancé got medical attention. So Offset found the man and gifted him a new car.

Dope move from Offset!

