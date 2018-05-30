Pulitzer Kenny: Watch Kendrick Lamar Officially Accept His Pulitzer Prize Award

Last month, Kendrick Lamar became the first rapper ever to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Music. His 2017 album DAMN. took home the honor for Music and on Wednesday, he accepted his award at a luncheon at Columbia University.

“It’s an honor,” Kendrick said. “Been writing my whole life, so to get this type of recognition, it’s beautiful.”

.@kendricklamar is in the building. “We’re both making history,” #Pulitzer Administrator @DanaCanedy told the Pulitzer music award-winner as he entered today’s prize luncheon. pic.twitter.com/Tg3cMQiLOH — The Pulitzer Prizes (@PulitzerPrizes) May 30, 2018

Kendrick arrives at the Pulitzer luncheon to accept his Pulitzer Prize in Music pic.twitter.com/Crq4Y4EVlJ — Travis (@travislylesnews) May 30, 2018

The Pulitzer committee has called DAMN. “a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”

Lamar accepts the award at the 54:00 mark of the video.

