Jay Rock “WIN,” Waka Flocka Flame “Rock Paper Scissors” & More | Daily Visuals 5.30.18

While the culture regains their composure after losing it over Pusha T’s “Story of Adidon,” Jay Rock comes through with some fire of his own and brought his TDE fam with him for the cookout.

In his cinematic visuals to “WIN” Jay Rock taps Kendrick Lamar to help him celebrate his victories everywhere from on the playing field to the battlefield and features a quick appearance from the TDE squad.

Waka Flocka Flame meanwhile goes Black Trump and inspires a gang of white folks to go absolutely nuts at an open field concert under a red sky for his visuals to “Rock Paper Scissors.” Them mosh pits be next level, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jaden Smith featuring Nick Jams, Roy Woods, and more.

JAY ROCK – “WIN”

WAKA FLOCKA FLAME – “ROCK PAPER SCISSORS”

JADEN SMITH FT. NICKY JAM – “ICON REMIX”

ROY WOODS – “SOMETHING NEW”

MAGESTIK LEGEND – “ALL THIS TIME”

VEE THA RULA – “HALO”

TRIZZ – “STATIC”

