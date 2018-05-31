CLOSE
Drake Addresses Blackface Photo In Note: “I Know Everyone Is Enjoying The Circus”

“This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project about young Black actors struggling to get roles.”

Drake

Drake responded to one element of Pusha T’s “The Story Of Adidon” with a written statement instead of bars. Here’s what he had to say:

Read the full statement below.

Drake Addresses Blackface Photo In Note: “I Know Everyone Is Enjoying The Circus” was originally published on globalgrind.com

