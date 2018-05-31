The drama continues around the Drake and Pusha T beef. Things all started when Pusha T spoke about Young Money on his new album. Drake put out a song about Pusha T after and talked about his fiancée and falling career.

Pusha T came back with “The Story Of Adidon.” On the track he talked about Drake’s family, alleged child and relationship with a porn star. Headkrack believes that with all this beef it could possibly last all summer. Pusha T allegedly has more to say and Drake is probably in the studio now.

RELATED: Pusha T Smashed Drake On “The Story Of Adidon,” But Drake’s Career Won’t Be Affected [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Pusha T’s Most Disrespectful Lyrics In “The Story Of Adidon” [EXCLUSIVE]

The BET Awards is this month and everyone is excited. Nicki Minaj, Migos and H.E.R. will be performing as well as many more.

RELATED: Can Drake Recover From The L’s He Took On “The Story Of Adidon” By Pusha T? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Goes In On Wendy Williams For Reporting Pusha T Diss

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET

The Latest:

Will Drake & Pusha T’s Beef Last All Summer? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com