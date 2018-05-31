The drama continues around the Drake and Pusha T beef. Things all started when Pusha T spoke about Young Money on his new album. Drake put out a song about Pusha T after and talked about his fiancée and falling career.
Pusha T came back with “The Story Of Adidon.” On the track he talked about Drake’s family, alleged child and relationship with a porn star. Headkrack believes that with all this beef it could possibly last all summer. Pusha T allegedly has more to say and Drake is probably in the studio now.
RELATED: Pusha T Smashed Drake On “The Story Of Adidon,” But Drake’s Career Won’t Be Affected [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Pusha T’s Most Disrespectful Lyrics In “The Story Of Adidon” [EXCLUSIVE]
The BET Awards is this month and everyone is excited. Nicki Minaj, Migos and H.E.R. will be performing as well as many more.
RELATED: Can Drake Recover From The L’s He Took On “The Story Of Adidon” By Pusha T? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Goes In On Wendy Williams For Reporting Pusha T Diss
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET
The Latest:
- Pimp C’s New Cannabis Infused BBQ Sauce
- Pusha T Claims Drake Is Offering $100,000 For Dirt On Him
- Kanye West Streams Album Listening Party
- Black Music Month: The Rise Of Future
- Black Teenager Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison Over Sneakers
- Will Drake & Pusha T’s Beef Last All Summer? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Take Note: Here Are The Self-Hating Black Folks Who Have Defended Roseanne Barr
- #TBT: Classic Visuals Of Pusha T Without Braids
- Desiigner “HOOD,” Belly ft. The Weeknd “What You Want” & More | Daily Visuals 5.31.18
- “Drake Has Got Punched In The Face!” – Smash Radio Ep. 1 w/ Boogie D
The Best Twitter Reactions to Pusha T’s Drake Diss
The Best Twitter Reactions to Pusha T’s Drake Diss
1.1 of 21
2.2 of 21
3.3 of 21
4.4 of 21
5.5 of 21
6.6 of 21
7.7 of 21
8.8 of 21
9.9 of 21
10.10 of 21
11.11 of 21
12.12 of 21
13.13 of 21
14.14 of 21
15.15 of 21
16.16 of 21
17.17 of 21
18.18 of 21
19.19 of 21
20.20 of 21
21.21 of 21
Will Drake & Pusha T’s Beef Last All Summer? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com