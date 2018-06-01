Via | HipHopDX

JACKSON HOLE, WY – Love him or hate him, Kanye West is hours away from releasing his first solo album since 2016’s The Life Of Pablo. Ahead of its Friday (June 1) release, West is holding a two-hour listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he’s been piecing the project together over the last several months.

‘Ye announced the listening party will be streamed on the WAV app via Twitter on Thursday night (May 31).

“Download the @WAV_Media app to watch the livestream of my album listening tonight in Jackson hole, Wyoming,” he wrote.

READ MORE

Kanye West Streams Album Listening Party was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9: