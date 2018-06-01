Jussie Smollett joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about not only his music, but the hit show “Empire.” He was able to direct an episode this season and it was a great feeling. Jussie also while he’s been touring got the opportunity to watch the show in German.

Follow @TheRSMS

He spoke about how funny it was to watch the characters speak in a different language and how in German it was so strong. Jussie also spoke about the show “Scandal” and how they took a lot of pointers from them. He talked about how the cast does more social media now because of that show.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett Gives His Thoughts About The Death Of Boo Boo Kitty [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jussie Smollett On Why Jamal On “Empire” Needs A Friend Like Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jussie also believes that the show ended at the right time and shook things up for fans. He talked about how “Empire” probably has two more good seasons and possibly a movie on Netflix.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett To Portray Langston Hughes

RELATED: Jussie Smollet Guest-Hosts “Live With Kelly,” Gushes Over Mariah Carey [VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

The Latest:

Jussie Smollett Tells What “Empire” Took From “Scandal” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com