New Month, Who Dis? The Only Thing We Acknowledge (Besides Rent) On The First Of The Month Is…

Happy Friday and Happy June 1st!

It’s a new month, which means new possibilities, new memories to be made, and new music from Kanye West and the rest of GOOD coming soon.

Oh, Drake‘s album drops this month as well. So does Nas.

Hip Hop is alive and well right now, but we must take it back to the official “first of the month anthem,” and you’ve probably already guessed it.

Never gets old. Thanks Bone!

