Issa Rae Drops ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Teaser [VIDEO]

Season 3 of 'Insecure' is still a ways off, but we got a teaser.

Issa Rae’s Insecure returns for Season 3 on HBO on August 13. That’s still over two months away, but yesterday (June 3) we got a teaser to the new season. 

Dropped on Twitter, Issa is seen kicking bars to herself in the bathroom mirror. That is, until she interrupted by a familiar voice, if you’ve been keeping up with the show.

We’re here for all the pending hilarious messiness of the new season.

Watch the clip below

Photo: HBO

