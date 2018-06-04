Issa Rae’s Insecure returns for Season 3 on HBO on August 13. That’s still over two months away, but yesterday (June 3) we got a teaser to the new season.

Dropped on Twitter, Issa is seen kicking bars to herself in the bathroom mirror. That is, until she interrupted by a familiar voice, if you’ve been keeping up with the show.

We’re here for all the pending hilarious messiness of the new season.

Watch the clip below

Introducing the official tease for #InsecureHBO Season 3.

Mark your calendars for August 12 on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/lo70CKECcS — INSECUREHBO (@insecurehbo) June 3, 2018

—

Photo: HBO

Issa Rae Drops ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Teaser [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: