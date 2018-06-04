Issa Rae Drops ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Teaser [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Issa Rae’s Insecure returns for Season 3 on HBO on August 13. That’s still over two months away, but yesterday (June 3) we got a teaser to the new season.
Dropped on Twitter, Issa is seen kicking bars to herself in the bathroom mirror. That is, until she interrupted by a familiar voice, if you’ve been keeping up with the show.
We’re here for all the pending hilarious messiness of the new season.
Photo: HBO
