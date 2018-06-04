CLOSE
Black Music Month: J. Cole

J. Cole - Black Music Month

When it comes to leaving an imprint with music, J.Cole is one of the best.

Since stepping on the scene, Cole has released five albums. His debut studio album, Cole World: The Sideline Story, debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200, and was soon certified platinum, alonh with his next two releases, 2013’s Born Sinner and 2014’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive.

However it was was with his fourth studio album 4 Your Eyez Only, that he would earn his first Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Album. In April, he released his fifth album, KOD which has already broken several streaming records and certified Gold

Below are our Top 5 Favorite J. Cole songs.

1. “Lost Ones”

2. “No Role Modelz”

3. “Lights Please”

4. “Crooked Smile”

5. “Power Trip”

Black Music Month: J. Cole
06.04.18
