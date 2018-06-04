Georgia Officer Used His Car As A Weapon On Unarmed Black Man

On Friday, June 1, in Athens, Georgia, Timmy Patmon was running from police because he had felony warrants out for his arrest. WSBTV.com reports Officer Hunter Blackmon got out of the patrol car and began chasing Patmon. Another officer, Taylor Saulters, follows in the patrol car and “In his first attempt to block Patmon from escaping, Saulters hits the curb and flattens a tire on his patrol car. Saulters continues his pursuit and as soon as he gets close enough to Patmon, his body camera reveals he swerved toward Patmon and hit him with the police cruiser.”
The incident was captured on video.
SEE ALSO: Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest
See the video below, which appears to show the officer using his car as a weapon.
WSBTV.com also reports, “Within hours of reviewing the body camera footage and conducting interviews, it became clear to the Athens-Clarke County police chief that Saulters did not follow policy. The chief fired him.” In addition, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident to determine if Officer Saulters’ “actions were criminal in nature.” However, that will more than likely never happen because Saulters’ father, Capt. Jerry Saulters, is the head of the criminal investigative division.
Thankfully, Timmy Patmon survived, but his mother said, “His arms and stuff are all marked up … and he’s limping when he walks.’ She also added, Whoever hit my son should be punished for it. It’s wrong.”
Hopefully, the punishment will lead to the officer getting fired. And Patmon needs financial compensation for his injuries. Unfortunately, money is what talks in these incidents—so while it is nearly impossible that the cops will be prosecuted, at least the police department can be drained of a few million dollars.
