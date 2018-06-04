Black Music Month Spotlight: Rick Ross

Rick Ross, born William Roberts was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi and later relocated to Carol City, Florida. He had a pretty good High School football career and attended Albany State University on a football scholarship.

Ross was initially signed to Suave House Record under the name. Teflon Da Don. His first major appearance was on the song “Ain’t Shhh to Discuss” on Erick Sermon’s “Def Squad Presents Erick Onasis.” In the mid-2000’s he changed his name to Rick Ross, after the L.A. Drug Kingpin “Freeway” Ricky Ross but controversy followed that choice. At that time he also signed to Slip-N-Slide Records.

He released his debut album Port of Miami was released in August and it reached number 1 on the Billboard album charts the first week. After releasing his 2nd album “Trilla” in 2008, Ross was one of the biggest acts in Hip-Hop.

In April 2009, Ross released what many in Hip-Hop believe is his first classic album “Deeper Than Rap.” Deeper Than Rap debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, selling 158,000 copies during its first week making it as Ross’s third number-one album. The album’s first song “Mafia Music” created some controversy. The song was a diss to rapper 50 Cent after of photo showing Ross working as a correctional officer was released.

